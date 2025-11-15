Originally published in Playboy 12/17/2020

This is the part of the horror movie where the protagonist believes he’s finally killed the lead vampire, only to have it rise one more time.

If nothing else, you have to acknowledge Donald Trump has an uncanny ability to remain undead. He’s had multiple recounts and failed more than 50 times in court to overturn the election results, and on Monday the Electoral College certified Joe Biden as the country’s 46th president. Yet Trump still refuses to concede. He may think his second-term dream is still alive, but to the rest of the world he’s merely a bad joke.

Tuesday morning Trump was up early and tweeting: “Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous. Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss. This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. DO NOT TAMPER, a crime. Much more to come!”

When Trump won by almost exactly the same margin in the Electoral College in 2016 (and lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes), he called it a “landslide.” As President-elect Biden put it Monday night after the Electoral College votes were cast, “By his own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then. And I respectfully suggest they do so now.”

Biden also called out Trump for his latest attempted con. “The Trump campaign brought dozens and dozens and dozens of legal challenges to test the results. They were heard. And they were found to be without merit. Time and again, President Trump’s lawyers presented their arguments to state officials, state legislatures, state and federal courts and ultimately to the United States Supreme Court, twice. They were heard by more than 80 judges across the country. And in every case, no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute the results.”

A future Jeopardy! episode will contain the answer, “This word, which emerged in late 2020 to describe a sore loser, is also now used as a synonym for misanthrope, misogynist, racist and/or con artist.” The question: “What is a trump?”

Donald Trump’s four-year reign of error—comprised of misdeeds, disdain, disgusting delusions and divisive disasters—is done and over, save for his shouting and grifting.

Trump, of course, does not accept this. He will not concede, even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden on his victory from the floor of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. With support from the MAGA marchers who demonstrated in D.C. over the weekend, Trump’s endgame now appears to boil down to watching Proud Boys engage in paroxysms of violence until donations to his campaign dry up, at which point he will become bored and move on.

When future historians chronicle the Trump era, they will not look kindly upon the complicity of those in the Republican Party who cast their lot with Trump. One-hundred-and-twenty-six members of the House should not be seated due to their involvement in his effort to steal the election from Joe Biden; their actions expose them as bad actors under a bad president interested in power over the people.

Trump more and more resembles a medieval lord who considers himself progressive because he only burns witches during Christmas season—he likes the festive outdoor lights.

Rush Limbaugh, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, suggested secession—and then hastily retreated from that term. Members of the GOP have asked constituents if they are ready to die to realize a Trump win. Some say Trump should institute martial law. Such threats may just be high wind in the trees, but they should be taken seriously as an attack on the democratic norms of our republic by those representing the Republic. The enemy is within.

In order to pursue their goals, Trump and his death cult have eroded the credibility of America’s most cherished institutions. Our courts. Our judges. Our legislative branch. Our executive branch. Our military intelligence. Our diplomatic corps. Our relationship with our allies. Not one sector of government has been left untouched by hatred, fear and doubt.

Trump minions hurl words like libtard, snowflake, communist and socialist with the intent to insult. Forgive me, but it’s hard to take their disapproval seriously when I see who and what they cheer for.

What other human being elected to the highest office in the land would burn it all down just to rule over the ashes?