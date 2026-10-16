Just weeks before the 2026 midterms, political journalist Brian Karem thinks Republicans face a difficult fight to hold Congress. But how big could the Democratic gains be—and what happens after Election Day?



On this episode of Hit Pause, Star Price talks with Brian Karem, White House columnist for Salon and host of the Just Ask the Question podcast, about the state of the midterm races, Donald Trump’s impact on Republican candidates, and the stakes for American democracy.



Brian shares his outlook on the battle for the House and Senate, including why he thinks Democrats could make gains but shouldn’t count on a landslide. We also dig into several races that could shape the political landscape, from Texas and Maine to Michigan and Georgia.



IN THIS CONVERSATION



• Where the midterm races stand three weeks before Election Day

• Trump’s impact on Republican candidates and voters’ concerns about the economy

• What could happen if Democrats take control of the House and Senate

• The Texas Senate race: James Talarico vs. Ken Paxton

• Susan Collins vs. Troy Jackson in Maine

• Michigan’s Senate race and the debate over Abdul El-Sayed

• Jon Ossoff and the future of the Democratic Party

• The Democrats’ messaging problem—and the challenge of governing

• Trump’s possible response to the election results

• Why voter turnout could determine everything



Brian doesn’t expect Democrats to win by a landslide. He also argues that winning back Congress won’t be enough: Democrats will need a message that goes beyond simply opposing Trump.