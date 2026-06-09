Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Can "open primaries" end divisive politics?

Or are we doomed to a perpetual swinging of the political pendulum?
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon
Jun 09, 2026

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” - a long look at solving divisive politics.

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