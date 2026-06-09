Can "open primaries" end divisive politics?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript21Can "open primaries" end divisive politics?Or are we doomed to a perpetual swinging of the political pendulum? Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJun 09, 202621ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” - a long look at solving divisive politics.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTulsi Gabbard threatens transparency1 hr ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonald Trump is batshit nuts . . .2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's frustration is growing4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhen is a cease fire not a ceasefire? 5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (957)Jun 8 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (958)Jun 7 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (959)Jun 7 • Brian J Karem