American Journalism is dying... But Brian Karem says we can revive it...



🔴 Subscribe for more clips like this: https://www.youtube.com/user/thomhart...



Blending his experiences as a veteran reporter with analysis of the erosion of trust between the press and the government during the past 40 years, in Free the Press, renowned journalist Brian J. Karem gives readers a unique perspective on the challenges facing journalism while asking the question, “How did we get here?” And perhaps more importantly, “How do we fix it?”. Since the Vietnam War, each and every president has overseen the withering of relations between the Executive Branch and the so-called Fourth Estate. Politicians are not solely to blame, however. Corporate media has us following the news of the day for clicks and views rather than pursuing long term stories of impact. Reporters have ceased to frame the narrative and failed to co-opt social media contributions until it was too late.



Placed alongside a firsthand view of Karem’s own experience as a reporter and manager in television, print, and the online media industry, where he witnessed buyouts and the end of locally owned and operated newspapers; a behind-the-scenes look at his work as a member of the White House Press Corps; and his advocacy to protect the journalistic pillar of anonymity, readers will come away with a deeper understanding of journalism, and what happened to it, at the national and local level.



Karem concludes with a three-step plan to save the free press, as well as a comprehensive method to reporting for reporters to regain level footing and work toward repairing the damage done to one of the most important and sacred institutional relationships of our country.



Bio: Senior White House Correspondent-Playboy Magazine (now defunct) / Contributor-Salon.com / Host of the “Just Ask the Question” podcast / Author of the new book, Free the Press: The Death of American Journalism and How to Revive It



Website: www.justaskthequestion.com



⭐ Join our Membership and Support the Channel:

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Thom Hartmann Program is the leading progressive political talk radio show for political news and comments about Government politics, be it Liberal or Conservative, plus special guests and callers.



