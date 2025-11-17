Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Canceling Cancel Culture

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to abandon toxic warfare - Daryl Davis shows us how
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Nov 17, 2025

Welcome back to “Just Ask the Question.” Daryl Davis is a great musician (He’s played with Chuck Berry) and a Civil Rights activist who has talked more than 200 members of the KKK into giving up their robes.

He can go anywhere and talk to anyone it appears. So, how would he handle Marjorie Taylor Greene and how would he handle the divisive politics in Washington D.C.

We spent some time with him in a very interesting and enlightening conversation.

Here’s Daryl at a Klan Rally and on stage with Chuck Berry. Think he can handle D.C. politics?

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture