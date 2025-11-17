Canceling Cancel Culture

Welcome back to “Just Ask the Question.” Daryl Davis is a great musician (He’s played with Chuck Berry) and a Civil Rights activist who has talked more than 200 members of the KKK into giving up their robes.

He can go anywhere and talk to anyone it appears. So, how would he handle Marjorie Taylor Greene and how would he handle the divisive politics in Washington D.C.

We spent some time with him in a very interesting and enlightening conversation.

Here’s Daryl at a Klan Rally and on stage with Chuck Berry. Think he can handle D.C. politics?