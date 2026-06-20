Can't you make the green water blue?
(Sung to the tune of "Don't it make my brown eyes blue"
Can’t you make the green water blue?
Don’t know when you made it blue
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Don’t know what’s wrong with you
Algae has come over you
Can’t you make the green water blue?
It’ll be fine when your gone
No one will cry very long
We all know that you’re wrong
You can’t make the green water blue
You got no secrets, and you wonder why
The pool isn’t blue and so you just cry
And the war that you “won” is just another lie
Pack it in and please say goodbye
You always meant to treat us bad
Never knew what you had
But sweetie we all knew
That you couldn’t make the green water blue
Couldn’t make the green water
No. Couldn’t make the green water blue.
- With any luck we can get Crystal Gayle to sing it
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.