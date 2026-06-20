Can’t you make the green water blue?

Don’t know when you made it blue

Don’t know what’s wrong with you

Algae has come over you

Can’t you make the green water blue?

It’ll be fine when your gone

No one will cry very long

We all know that you’re wrong

You can’t make the green water blue

You got no secrets, and you wonder why

The pool isn’t blue and so you just cry

And the war that you “won” is just another lie

Pack it in and please say goodbye

You always meant to treat us bad

Never knew what you had

But sweetie we all knew

That you couldn’t make the green water blue

Couldn’t make the green water

No. Couldn’t make the green water blue.

- With any luck we can get Crystal Gayle to sing it