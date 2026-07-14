In this episode - Capitol Gains - we look at corporate news media coverage of the impact of the Republicans loss of two votes in the senate. With the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham and the extended hospital stay of Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican’s slim senate majority is even skinnier. In a segment we call, “I told you so!” we also look back at a couple of topics we discussed in the past that have bubbled to the surface once again.