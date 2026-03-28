Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sher'
2h

I've never doubted his insanity for a moment!

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
2h

The JD Vance " ED'S are demons"...actually comes from Catholic doctrine on the matter. I have listened to Vatican Ordained Exorcist Priests on YouTube tube claim that is exactly the origins and nature of extraterrestrial beings. I'm not saying I buy it...but anyone can go on you tube and check out Father Ripperger and or a couple of others..or Google it. I find it paradoxical that Vsnce resorts to the teachings of his alleged church while he simultaneously backs and obeys one of the most evil human entities to ever walk this earth...I feel the same way about the Evangelicals and Christian Nationalists. Yes..this country has flipped its lid.

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