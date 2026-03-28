There is nothing quite like the Donald Trump administration.

In the last 48 hours the president claimed:

He was asked to be Iran’s “Supreme Leader” (Iran said that never happened)

He had negotiated for $5 personalized Sharpies (the company said that never happened)

Iran hit the USS Gerald R. Ford “from 17 angles” and the crew “had to run to save our lives.” (the Pentagon said it was a laundry room fire). The question here is which one is lying? Trump? The Pentagon? Both?

He likes to hang out “with losers because it makes be feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success.”

Said he wanted to be known as a Peace Maker - as he became giddy talking about bombing Iran

Claimed polls show him he is more popular than ever. (FOX polls say his approval rating is the worst it has ever been.)

Compared members of the Democratic party to the religious extremists ruling Iran and claimed Democrats were “completely deranged.”

Called the Strait of Hormuz the “Strait of Trump” and said he wasn’t kidding about renaming it.

Repeatedly claimed that using mail-in ballots is “cheating” then said he used a mail-in ballot. But it was okay because he’s the president.

Said he didn’t want a “stupid person” as president, and then bragged about passing a simple cognitive test.

Decided to put his name on U.S. currency.

Claimed that Democrats were forced to applaud his SOTU address: “Democrats sat there emotionless, no clapping, nobody standing. At the end of the evening, they were clapping on everything I said because they were called by people watching on television. Did you see they were passing around notes and they were saying, start clapping. And they were clapping for everything. They were clapping wildly.” That did not happen.

But insanity does not stop with Trump.

The leader of CPAC (Conservative Political Action Committee) Matt Schlapp was greeted with cheers from his organizations when he asked who was in favor of impeachment hearings - to which he said, “wrong answer.”

And that’s not all. Vice President J.D. Vance said he believes that UFOs are actual Demons sent by Satan and said he was “obsessed” with that explanation.

Don’t forget Steve Bannon. He claimed “We're working on 5 or 6 different alternatives for how Trump could run again and be president…I continue to say that on the afternoon of January 20th, 2029, Donald Trump is going to be president for his third term.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, claiming to be a Christian, said he was praying for the death of his enemies, and hoped God would smite them with “no mercy.”

After Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller praised Trump for several minutes, Trump turned to Kash Patel and said, “Kash, see if you can top that.” Patel: “Mr. President, thank you for delivering the safest country on God’s green Earth.”

House Republican Lisa McClain declared in front of television cameras that the Republican party stands with law enforcement - not with criminals. The president is a convicted felon.

Ricky Buria, Defense Secretary Hegseth’s chief of staff, criticized Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll's selection of a Black woman to take command of the Military District of Washington, saying President Donald Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill that funded DHS, but not ICE - then took off for the weekend. The House would have none of that. As CNN reported, “In a remarkable 24 hours in Washington, House Republicans snubbed a bipartisan funding deal cut by their own Senate GOP counterparts and instead approved an entirely different plan — prolonging the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.”

Then, they left town.

Now, there’s no end in sight for the 42-day shutdown that has hobbled airports across the country with TSA shortages.

Have a great weekend. The country has gone insane.