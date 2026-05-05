Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
38m

Imho, Bibi talked the sucker into this war in the first place. President Obama said he tried it during the Obama administration too, but Obama has some common sense, unlike the felon. The felon has “painted himself into a corner”, and hasn’t a clue how to extricate himself. Before you start a war, you should have some idea of the strategy needed to actually win. There was nothing planned in advance, because the regime acts on a whim.

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