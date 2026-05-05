Cease fire? We just sank boats attacking us
So . . . what's going on?
You can rename the war from “Epic Fury” to “Operation Freedom” but that doesn’t mean the war’s ended or the 60-day clock to report to Congress resets. . .
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Imho, Bibi talked the sucker into this war in the first place. President Obama said he tried it during the Obama administration too, but Obama has some common sense, unlike the felon. The felon has “painted himself into a corner”, and hasn’t a clue how to extricate himself. Before you start a war, you should have some idea of the strategy needed to actually win. There was nothing planned in advance, because the regime acts on a whim.