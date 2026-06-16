Celebrate the 4th with the US!

“The First 100” - our documentary that screened outside of competition at Cannes will be available for a limited time to our paid subscribers in celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our nation.
While Trump is pushing his agenda we want people to see exactly what has happened. We intend to show you facts, the reality and the concerns of the Donald Trump regime. The Good. The Bad. And the very, very ugly.
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