In 1969 I got my mind blown man.
WAKY radio, partially responsible for my upbringing, was the radio station that began playing episodes of “Chicken Man,” when I was a wee lad of eight. Do not take that as subtle bathroom humor. WAKY radio rocked. It made “WKRP in Cincinnati” look like a classical music station.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.