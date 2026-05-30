Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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It just enrages me that all of the Dictator's pals in office are so disgusting. They are so mentally sick. THEY need to go into battle--led by Dictator Bone Spurs himself. I wish there was a way to make that happen. Bet NONE of them would survive since they're so incompetent.

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