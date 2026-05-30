Chickens coming home to roost
The White House could be guilty of obstruction of justice
The Jeffrey Epstein controversy continues to grow — and this time the pressure is landing directly on Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.
In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:
- Epstein survivors demanding transparency and accountability
- Pam Bondi refusing to answer key questions during testimony
- Growing concerns surrounding the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files
- Questions about Todd Blanche’s role in decisions surrounding the investigation
- The transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell and renewed scrutiny from lawmakers
- Fox News personalities defending controversial Trump administration proposals
- Markwayne Mullin backing away from calls to restrict flights into major blue cities
- Scott Bessent’s comments about putting Trump on U.S. currency
- Stephen Miller attacking James Talarico
- Lauren Boebert defending Trump’s insults and attacks
- Pete Hegseth’s latest comments on Iran and military escalation
PLUS:
Brian examines what accountability should look like when victims, lawmakers, and the public are all asking the same question: why does it feel like transparency is being avoided at every turn?
From Epstein fallout to administration chaos, this episode covers another extraordinary day in Trump world.
#Trump #DonaldTrump #Epstein #PamBondi #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #JeffreyEpstein #PoliticalCommentary
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It just enrages me that all of the Dictator's pals in office are so disgusting. They are so mentally sick. THEY need to go into battle--led by Dictator Bone Spurs himself. I wish there was a way to make that happen. Bet NONE of them would survive since they're so incompetent.