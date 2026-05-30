The Jeffrey Epstein controversy continues to grow — and this time the pressure is landing directly on Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- Epstein survivors demanding transparency and accountability

- Pam Bondi refusing to answer key questions during testimony

- Growing concerns surrounding the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files

- Questions about Todd Blanche’s role in decisions surrounding the investigation

- The transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell and renewed scrutiny from lawmakers

- Fox News personalities defending controversial Trump administration proposals

- Markwayne Mullin backing away from calls to restrict flights into major blue cities

- Scott Bessent’s comments about putting Trump on U.S. currency

- Stephen Miller attacking James Talarico

- Lauren Boebert defending Trump’s insults and attacks

- Pete Hegseth’s latest comments on Iran and military escalation



PLUS:

Brian examines what accountability should look like when victims, lawmakers, and the public are all asking the same question: why does it feel like transparency is being avoided at every turn?



From Epstein fallout to administration chaos, this episode covers another extraordinary day in Trump world.



#Trump #DonaldTrump #Epstein #PamBondi #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #JeffreyEpstein #PoliticalCommentary



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