Chinese visit and the billion dollar bet

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript206Chinese visit and the billion dollar betTrump's visit to China got us . . . what?Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMay 17, 2026206ShareTranscriptWhat exactly did we get from Donald Trump’s visit to China?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCongress defends their "insider trading"1 hr ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump calls a reporter a traitor2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (980)May 16 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (981)May 16 • Brian J KaremSelective prosecution and James ComeyMay 14 • Brian J KaremTrump in the court of public opinionMay 14 • Brian J KaremLive with Michael CohenMay 14 • Brian J Karem and Michael Cohen