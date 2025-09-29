Comedy and Politics: The Impact of Jimmy Kimmel's Return

In this episode of Just Ask the Press, Brian Karem, Mark Zaid, and Tom Arnold discuss the week’s news, focusing on the implications of Jimmy Kimmel’s return to television, the ongoing Mar-a-Lago FOIA suit, and the legal challenges facing Donald Trump. They explore the significance of Trump’s handling of classified documents, the indictment of James Comey, and the impact of Trump’s recent speech at the UN. The conversation highlights the uncertainty in US politics and the importance of standing up against political bullying.

