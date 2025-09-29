Comedy and Politics: The Impact of Jimmy Kimmel's Return

In this episode of Just Ask the Press, Brian Karem, Mark Zaid, and Tom Arnold discuss the week’s news, focusing on the implications of Jimmy Kimmel’s return to television, the ongoing Mar-a-Lago FOIA suit, and the legal challenges facing Donald Trump. They explore the significance of Trump’s handling of classified documents, the indictment of James Comey, and the impact of Trump’s recent speech at the UN. The conversation highlights the uncertainty in US politics and the importance of standing up against political bullying.
takeaways
Jimmy Kimmel’s return was a significant moment for comedy and media.
The Mar-a-Lago FOIA suit highlights issues of transparency in government.
Trump’s handling of classified documents raises serious legal questions.
Expedited processing in FOIA requests is becoming increasingly complicated.
The indictment of James Comey reflects the ongoing political tensions.
Trump’s rhetoric at the UN was seen as embarrassing and damaging to US credibility.
The dynamics within Trump’s administration are shifting as legal challenges mount.
The future of US politics appears uncertain with rising tensions and divisions.
There is a growing concern about the implications of Trump’s actions on democracy.
The conversation emphasizes the importance of standing up against political bullying
.
