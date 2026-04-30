Another day in the Trump soup. Trump is cosplaying Iron Man, his face is going on your passport, and Pete Hegseth just testified before Congress that we're "winning" a war where Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and we responded by blockading their blockade. In this episode of BKTV, we break down Hegseth's disastrous Iran testimony, the real reason Comey got re-indicted (hint: it's about the perp walk, not justice), and why threatening to pull ABC's broadcast licenses over a Jimmy Kimmel joke is the most blatant First Amendment violation this administration has pulled yet. Plus, an actual king came to Washington this week and reminded Congress what checks and balances mean — and got a standing ovation doing it. We're 998 days out from the end of this. Let's talk about it.