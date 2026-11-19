Coming up on January 6, 2027, join us here for a pay-per-view event: “The First 100” which chronicles the first 100 days of the new Donald Trump administration, showing how we got to where we are - and hopefully serves as a guide to get us out of the woods.

It will be a live event with questions and answers - and we hope you’ll join us. We’ll have more information as the event gets closer. So, please stay tuned. We’d love to have you join us.