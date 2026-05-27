Conflicts of interest on the slush fund

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript186Conflicts of interest on the slush fundThe GOP is coming around to understand Trump's motivesBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMay 27, 2026186ShareTranscriptFascism has been treated like a “vapid” label - and here we are.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTime for the American Accountability Project 27 mins ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerCountdown to Liberty! (970)17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCuba is the latest distraction18 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTulsi Gabbard is the latest to leave 21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonIran, Pompeo, Cheung and TrumpMay 26 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonUAPs, UFOs and government transparencyMay 26 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty (971)May 25 • Brian J Karem