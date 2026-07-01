Congress has to grow a set

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.736Congress has to grow a setInaction in the legislative branch destroys the governmentBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJul 01, 2026736ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we call out the lack of spine amongst lawmakers. Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsImmigration and virtue signalling 7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (935)19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSCOTUS kicks Hawaiian gun lawJun 30 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Prairie land free speech protestsJun 30 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (936)Jun 29 • Brian J KaremThe forever war in the Middle EastJun 29 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Center shift . . .Jun 29 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon