I don’t know about anyone else, but I love the Donald Trump slush fund.

I woke up this morning, about an hour ago and thought how lucky I am to live in a country where I can sue my government if it has in some way wronged me.

I was asked about it last night on a show what I thought. The host was angry, petulant and vociferously arguing against the slush fund.

“How can anyone do this?” He said. “He’s letting the J-6ers get away with murder again.”

I asked what the conditions were under which you could submit a claim.

Acting attorney general Todd Blanche told CNN that anyone can make a claim but, “certainly if the government has caused you material pain, or you’ve suffered legal expenses, or a loss of a job, or a setback on the job,” you’d be entitled to file a claim against the government by the weaponization of the DOJ, the FBI or other government entities - including the Executive Branch.

I perked right up when I heard the conditions.

I lost my White House press pass. The Trump administration took it from me when I got into a snit with Don Donnie and the Donnettes during the first Trump administration.

I beat him three times in court. It cost money to do so. I suffered pain and had a setback. By Blanche’s logic I should be able to ask for money.

Maybe I’ll get other members of the Trump press corps in on this. File a class-action suit. Maybe we can get some of our time back - some of our sanity.

Then again, I’d be happy if Don would just shut up and go away and quit trying to bailout the criminals from January 6.

You see, unlike most people, I was there that day. I remember and will never forget their criminal acts. I will never support their quest to receive pay from the government.

But, the real pain? That belongs to the police officers, first responders including the press who had to witness the violence and were threatened by those who believe they had the right to storm the Bastille and overturn an election that DONALD TRUMP LOST.