Countdown to Liberty! (1001)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2528Countdown to Liberty! (1001)Donnie and the WHCA, war and crime - oh my!Brian J KaremApr 26, 20262528ShareTranscriptThe strange case of Dr. Strange Trump.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsWas it Pulp Fiction or the Bible?8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangThe WHCA, POTUS and a national disgrace16 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaCountdown to Liberty! (1002)Apr 25 • Brian J KaremWe have a challenge for TrumpApr 24 • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaCNN faces unknown futureApr 24 • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaImpeachment after the midterm electionApr 24 • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaThe Bible, a war and a creepApr 24 • Brian J Karem and John Fugelsang