Countdown to Liberty! (1002)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3016Countdown to Liberty! (1002)Thirty days in the hole . . .Brian J KaremApr 25, 20263016ShareTranscriptThat’s what they give you.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsWe have a challenge for Trump7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaCNN faces unknown future11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaImpeachment after the midterm election14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaThe Bible, a war and a creep17 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangCountdown to Liberty! (1003)Apr 23 • Brian J KaremMedia consolidation is "Unamerican" Apr 23 • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaThe WHCA vs. Donald TrumpApr 23 • Brian J Karem and Jim Acosta