Countdown to liberty! (1004)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2127Countdown to liberty! (1004)Trump's evasion and his press persuasionBrian J KaremApr 22, 20262127ShareTrump’s going to finally attend the White House Correspondents Dinner.Why?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe history of "Fake" Christianity4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangThe road to political narrative6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Sean MurphyToday's "Christians"are not10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangCountdown to Liberty! (1005)Apr 22 • Brian J KaremUnpacking Apocalypse Now . . .Apr 21 • Brian J Karem and Sean MurphySanta Claus and Donald TrumpApr 21 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe missing scientists and realityApr 21 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon