Countdown to Liberty! (1005)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript95Countdown to Liberty! (1005)The on again off again ceasefireBrian J KaremApr 22, 202695ShareTranscriptMaking them an offer they can’t refuse . . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsUnpacking Apocalypse Now . . .4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Sean MurphySanta Claus and Donald Trump6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe missing scientists and reality9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonBattling political narratives11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Sean MurphyCountdown to Liberty! (1006)Apr 21 • Brian J KaremDonald Trump's unholy holy warApr 20 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonGerrymandering and the midtermsApr 20 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon