Countdown to Liberty! (1006)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2325Countdown to Liberty! (1006)Happy 420 DayBrian J KaremApr 21, 20262325ShareKash Patel, Donald Trump and a bazillion dollar lawsuit, or somebody’s suit.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDonald Trump's unholy holy war9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonGerrymandering and the midterms12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's latest war crime threats15 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1007)Apr 19 • Brian J KaremDonald Trump and a call for impeachmentApr 19 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's newest Iranian threatApr 19 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWho are the missing scientists?Apr 19 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon