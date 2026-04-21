Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (1006)

Happy 420 Day
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Apr 21, 2026

Kash Patel, Donald Trump and a bazillion dollar lawsuit, or somebody’s suit.

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