Countdown to Liberty! (1007)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript225Countdown to Liberty! (1007)Donald Trump's magic carpet rideBrian J KaremApr 19, 2026225ShareTranscriptAnother day in the soup where Trump deflects, deceives and disappoints.Details at a 11.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDonald Trump and a call for impeachment4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's newest Iranian threat5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWho are the missing scientists?6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonScott Bessent and his tenuous hold on reality8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonKash Patel on the chopping block9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1008)Apr 18 • Brian J KaremMelania vs. EpsteinApr 18 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon