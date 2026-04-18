Countdown to Liberty! (1008)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/41Countdown to Liberty! (1008)LSD for theeBrian J KaremApr 18, 202641ShareTrump signs an Executive Order and begs for the hallucinogens.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsMelania vs. Epstein23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1009)Apr 17 • Brian J KaremSwalwell's fall: swift and totalApr 17 • Brian J KaremThe failure of journalism and politicsApr 17 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1010)Apr 17 • Brian J KaremLive with Michael Cohen and Brian KaremApr 16 • Brian J Karem and Michael CohenRepublicans rally against TrumpApr 16 • Brian J Karem