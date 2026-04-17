Countdown to Liberty! (1009)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/11Countdown to Liberty! (1009)The future's so bright, I gotta wear shadesBrian J KaremApr 17, 202611ShareDon the Con is on the prowl, and still thinks he’s JEEEzus. Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsSwalwell's fall: swift and total7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe failure of journalism and politics10 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1010)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremLive with Michael Cohen and Brian KaremApr 16 • Brian J Karem and Michael CohenRepublicans rally against TrumpApr 16 • Brian J KaremTrump's chaos in IranApr 16 • Brian J KaremTrump's malignancy has risen to another levelApr 16 • Brian J Karem and Our Republican Legacy