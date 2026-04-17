Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (1009)

The future's so bright, I gotta wear shades
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Apr 17, 2026

Don the Con is on the prowl, and still thinks he’s JEEEzus.

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