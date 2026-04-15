Countdown to Liberty! (1011)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2827Countdown to Liberty! (1011)Trump opened, closed, opened, closed, open, closed StraitBrian J KaremApr 15, 20262827ShareSomebody pass the alka seltzer.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe people are our last hope8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyTrump is incompetent11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyThis is a lawless regime14 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1012)Apr 14 • Brian J KaremDonald Trump's frivolous lawsuitsApr 14 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's messianic complexApr 14 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Swalwell challengeApr 14 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon