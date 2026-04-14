Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (1012)

There is no Worst with Don - only worse
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Apr 14, 2026

Admit it. Nobody had a WWE smackdown featuring Trump and the Pope on their bingo card.

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