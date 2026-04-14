Countdown to Liberty! (1012)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1116Countdown to Liberty! (1012)There is no Worst with Don - only worseBrian J KaremApr 14, 20261116ShareAdmit it. Nobody had a WWE smackdown featuring Trump and the Pope on their bingo card.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDonald Trump's frivolous lawsuits8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's messianic complex10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Swalwell challenge13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1013)Apr 13 • Brian J KaremTrump's megaphones are ditching himApr 13 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMelania and the Epstein filesApr 13 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJesus Christ, Donald Trump and the PopeApr 13 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon