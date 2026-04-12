Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (1014)

Wage war. Declare Peace. Rinse. Repeat . . . as the insanity mounts
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Apr 12, 2026

Donald Trump’s descent into madness has picked up speed.

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