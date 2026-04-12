Countdown to Liberty! (1014)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript31310Countdown to Liberty! (1014)Wage war. Declare Peace. Rinse. Repeat . . . as the insanity mountsBrian J KaremApr 12, 202631310ShareTranscriptDonald Trump’s descent into madness has picked up speed.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1015)Apr 12 • Brian J KaremThanks! And time to rock n' rollApr 11 • Brian J KaremIs the Iranian war worth it?Apr 10 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinCountdown to Liberty! (1016)Apr 10 • Brian J KaremTrump's hard action should led to a better dealApr 10 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinA Ceasefire or a "pause"Apr 10 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinThe origins of Iranian tensionsApr 10 • Brian J Karem and Joel Rubin