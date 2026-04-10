Countdown to Liberty! (1016)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/132Countdown to Liberty! (1016)Another day in the melt downBrian J KaremApr 10, 2026132ShareToday even Trump’s wife wants public hearings on the Epstein files . . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsIs the Iranian war worth it?23 mins ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinTrump's hard action should led to a better deal2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinA Ceasefire or a "pause"9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinThe origins of Iranian tensions12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinCountdown to Liberty! (1017)Apr 9 • Brian J KaremApollo then - Artemis nowApr 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's genocideApr 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon