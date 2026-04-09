Countdown to Liberty! (1017)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript62Countdown to Liberty! (1017)He's a real nowhere manBrian J KaremApr 09, 202662ShareTranscriptDonald Trump was quiet today, but the silence is deafening.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsApollo then - Artemis now3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's genocide6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Judiciary is the shining light9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonIran: War and Peace?11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinThe Iranian ceasefire?23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinCountdown to Liberty! (1018)Apr 8 • Brian J KaremTons of good people in the DOJApr 8 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon