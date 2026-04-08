Countdown to Liberty! (1018)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript217Countdown to Liberty! (1018)What's up now?Brian J KaremApr 08, 2026217ShareTranscriptWe have a cease fire. But do we? And we certainly don’t have a deal. Oh well.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe Iranian ceasefire?2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinTons of good people in the DOJ8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump opened Pandora's box11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonFor all humanity . . .14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1019)Apr 8 • Brian J KaremNoem and the evangelicalsApr 7 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhen Trump fires his minionsApr 7 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon