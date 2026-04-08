Countdown to Liberty! (1019)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2446Countdown to Liberty! (1019)Donald Trump threatens GenocideBrian J KaremApr 08, 20262446ShareTranscriptTrump goes nuts, threatens genocide and wonders why people think he’s crazy.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsNoem and the evangelicals11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhen Trump fires his minions14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1020)Apr 6 • Brian J KaremBannon's off the hook?Apr 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAmerica returns to the moonApr 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's unhinged activitiesApr 6 • Brian J KaremTrump and his potential war crimesApr 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon