Countdown to Liberty! (1020)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0092Countdown to Liberty! (1020)Donnie skids into the Briefing roomBrian J KaremApr 06, 202692ShareWhat the Hell is wrong with Donald Trump? Quite a lot by the looks of it.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsBannon's off the hook?3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAmerica returns to the moon4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's unhinged activities5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump and his potential war crimes6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTestifying before the FCC12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1021)Apr 5 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1022)Apr 5 • Brian J Karem