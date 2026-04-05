Countdown to Liberty! (1022)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3318Countdown to Liberty! (1022)Trump's Holy WarBrian J KaremApr 05, 20263318ShareTranscriptTrump threatens to rain “Hell” on Iran while the Iranians vow to rain “Hell” on Trump.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1021)8 hrs ago • Brian J KaremMan on the Run!Apr 4 • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangCountdown to Liberty! (1023)Apr 3 • Brian J KaremPaul McCartney and his politicsApr 3 • Brian J KaremLooking at "Man on the Run"Apr 3 • Brian J KaremMcCartney is still coolApr 3 • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangCountdown to Liberty! (1024)Apr 2 • Brian J Karem