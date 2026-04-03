Countdown to Liberty! (1023)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3428Countdown to Liberty! (1023)Complete air dominance . . . Brian J KaremApr 03, 20263428ShareTranscriptWell, he fired Bondi, and Iran shot down an F-15.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1021)13 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1022)Apr 5 • Brian J KaremMan on the Run!Apr 4 • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangPaul McCartney and his politicsApr 3 • Brian J KaremLooking at "Man on the Run"Apr 3 • Brian J KaremMcCartney is still coolApr 3 • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangCountdown to Liberty! (1024)Apr 2 • Brian J Karem