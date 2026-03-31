Countdown to Liberty! (1026)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:001515Countdown to Liberty! (1026)Donald Trump's Holy WarBrian J KaremMar 31, 20261515ShareEAch day it sounds like we’re getting closer to declaring a Holy War with Iran.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump has TDS 9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAI and its influence on social media11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1027)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe DHS shutdown only hurts usMar 30 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump is an existential threat to humanityMar 30 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNext up? CubaMar 30 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonny is competent to stand trialMar 30 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon