Countdown to Liberty! (1027)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002929Countdown to Liberty! (1027)And the Lord said let there be lightBrian J KaremMar 31, 20262929ShareDonald Trump’s latest attempt to buy his way into heaven. . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe DHS shutdown only hurts us12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump is an existential threat to humanity14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNext up? Cuba17 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonny is competent to stand trial20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty (1028)Mar 30 • Brian J KaremLandmark case against social mediaMar 29 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's craziness is over the topMar 29 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon