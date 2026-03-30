Countdown to Liberty (1028)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript133Countdown to Liberty (1028)All hail the Mad HatterBrian J KaremMar 30, 2026133ShareTranscriptAnother weekend on the golf course. Another week of lies.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsLandmark case against social media9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's craziness is over the top11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe continuing DHS shutdown12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTime to redefine TDS13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1029)Mar 28 • Brian J KaremMary Trump and Press Freedom Mar 28 • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpTwo nerds talk Star TrekMar 28 • Brian J Karem and Mary L Trump