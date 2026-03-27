Countdown to Liberty! (1030)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00104Countdown to Liberty! (1030)Donald dances while we all burnBrian J KaremMar 27, 2026104ShareDonald Trump meets with friends and worshippers at the White House.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump's insane war9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpMary Trump: Banned from Tik Tok11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpCountdown to Liberty! (1031)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump and his own mortalityMar 26 • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpTrump and his cognitive abilitiesMar 26 • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpCountdown to Liberty! (1032)Mar 26 • Brian J KaremNo Iranian leaders leftMar 24 • Brian J Karem