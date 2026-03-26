Countdown to Liberty! (1032)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002115Countdown to Liberty! (1032)Deja Vu all over again. Brian J KaremMar 26, 20262115ShareDonald Trump, war, and the need for real leadership.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsNo Iranian leaders leftMar 24 • Brian J KaremIran, Trump and the never ending warMar 24 • Brian J Karem, Joel Rubin, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's Harvard travestyMar 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1034)Mar 23 • Brian J KaremThe spiraling Donald Trump administrationMar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump "completely obliterated" Iran?Mar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCrazy FEMA official teleported? Mar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon