Countdown to Liberty! (1035)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:001925Countdown to Liberty! (1035)Another day in the Trump soupBrian J KaremMar 22, 20261925ShareWell, it wouldn’t be a day in America without the president embarassing us.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsHegseth gets owned by a federal judge4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump has slipped a cog 6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's midterm gamble7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonICE at airports and troops in Iran8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWeekend thoughts on . . .Mar 21 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1036)Mar 21 • Brian J KaremBAM Substack-A-Palooza! 12-Hour Midterms MarathonMar 21 • Brian J Karem, Cliff Schecter, Blue Amp Media, Ellie Leonard, David Shuster, Lawrence Winnerman, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Grounded Podcast, Chris Matthews, Steve Schmidt, Julie Roginsky, Qasim Rashid, Esq., Glenn Kirschner, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance, Miles Taylor, Lev Parnas, Eric Lullove, Joe Walsh, Olga Lautman, Reed Galen, Mike Madrid, Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭, and Joy-Ann Reid