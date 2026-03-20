Countdown to Liberty! (1037)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00167Countdown to Liberty! (1037)It's all under control. Nothing to see here . . .Brian J KaremMar 20, 2026167ShareWar in Iran? Epstein files? craziness? Hey. Nothing to see here. Move along. Move along.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsPryor, Rickles, Dangerfield, Carlin . . . et al6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Glenn Kirschner, and Tom ArnoldJimmy Kimmel exposes Trump10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Glenn Kirschner, and Tom ArnoldThe things that make Trump weaker13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Glenn Kirschner, and Tom ArnoldCountdown to Liberty (1038)Mar 19 • Brian J KaremCongressman Raul Ruiz (D-Ca) speaks on the need to investigate the Border Patrol Mar 19 • Brian J KaremBreak up Media monopolies!Mar 19 • Brian J KaremGOP - spineless for TrumpMar 19 • Brian J Karem