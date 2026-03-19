Countdown to Liberty (1038)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:001711Countdown to Liberty (1038)How to insult America and Japan in one quick sentenceBrian J KaremMar 19, 20261711ShareDonald Trump’s forever war is ahead of schedule . . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCongressman Raul Ruiz (D-Ca) speaks on the need to investigate the Border Patrol 4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremBreak up Media monopolies!7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremGOP - spineless for Trump10 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump as a mad man 13 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1038)Mar 18 • Brian J KaremPeople are laughing at TrumpMar 18 • Brian J Karem, Glenn Kirschner, and Tom ArnoldTrump vs. ComedyMar 18 • Brian J Karem, Glenn Kirschner, and Tom Arnold