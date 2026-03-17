Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (1039)

The Trump administration stumbles over the Iranian war
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Mar 17, 2026

The overwhelming question no one is asking: Why are we still at war?

Why?

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