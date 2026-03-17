Countdown to Liberty! (1039)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript913Countdown to Liberty! (1039)The Trump administration stumbles over the Iranian warBrian J KaremMar 17, 2026913ShareTranscriptThe overwhelming question no one is asking: Why are we still at war?Why?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsNow the Daniel Ellsberg act . . .6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMore EPA rollbacks 9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Age of AI political ads is here12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Word Treason: Donald Trump's attack on the press, with Brian Karem24 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Chris SampsonCountdown to Liberty! (1040)Mar 16 • Brian J KaremThe public interest vs. what's newsworthyMar 16 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhistleblowers and the lawMar 16 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon