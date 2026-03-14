Countdown to Liberty! (1042)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00294Countdown to Liberty! (1042)Trump feels it in his bonesBrian J KaremMar 14, 2026294ShareDonald Trump won’t be done with the war in Iran until he feels it in his bones.What the fuck?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsWhere can the Left and the Right meet?4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliThe lesser known bands to enjoy7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerWhy is Trump and his staff going to the mattresses?8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliCountdown to Liberty! (1043)Mar 13 • Brian J KaremAnd on the outside, Lev Parnas . . . Mar 13 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1044)Mar 13 • Brian J KaremJust Ask the Question w/Glenn KirschnerMar 12 • Brian J Karem and Glenn Kirschner