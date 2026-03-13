Countdown to Liberty! (1043)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00914Countdown to Liberty! (1043)Here come the MarinesBrian J KaremMar 13, 2026914ShareYou don’t send in the marines if you’re winding down the war effort.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsAnd on the outside, Lev Parnas . . . 6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1044)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremJust Ask the Question w/Glenn KirschnerMar 12 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerFlorida's 27th House candidate Lev ParnasMar 12 • Brian J KaremGreetings from Asbury Park . . .Mar 12 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerRock n' Roll is good for your soul . . .Mar 12 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerCountdown to Liberty! (1045)Mar 11 • Brian J Karem