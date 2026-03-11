Countdown to Liberty! (1045)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript186Countdown to Liberty! (1045)The strange case of Presidential delusionBrian J KaremMar 11, 2026186ShareTranscriptImagine a world in which Donald Trump isn’t president. . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1046)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWe are at war because Trump wants itMar 10 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Press and Epstein . . . Mar 10 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonEpstein mania?Mar 10 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1047)Mar 9 • Brian J KaremThe male version of Kristi NoemMar 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhy are we there?Mar 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon