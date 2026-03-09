Countdown to Liberty! (1047)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript155Countdown to Liberty! (1047)War is over - only if Trump wants itBrian J KaremMar 09, 2026155ShareTranscriptAnd so this is March, and what has Trump done? Another day over and a new war just begun . . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe male version of Kristi Noem5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhy are we there?7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe loss of 92K jobs in one month9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's economic impact23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump fires Noem24 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1048)Mar 9 • Brian J KaremThere is no justification for the Iranian warMar 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon